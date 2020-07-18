Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.42 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.55.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.