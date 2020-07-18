QV Investors Inc. Has $24.26 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

