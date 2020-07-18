Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

