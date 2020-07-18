Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

NYSE:CAT opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

