Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $294.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.