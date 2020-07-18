Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

VRTX opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.26 and its 200 day moving average is $253.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

