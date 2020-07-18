Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $825,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $133.89 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

