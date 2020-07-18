Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.04.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $825,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Oppenheimer Reiterates "Hold" Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ford Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 725 Shares of Emerson Electric Co.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 79 Shares of FedEx Co.
