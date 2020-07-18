Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.04.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

