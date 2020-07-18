Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 725 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.