Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.