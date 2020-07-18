Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 79 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 in the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.