Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
