Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

