Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 11,544 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.93. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

