First Financial Corp IN Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 426.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

