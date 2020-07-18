Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.