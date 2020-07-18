Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

