Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 279,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,906,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

