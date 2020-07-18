Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 426.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rowe lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

