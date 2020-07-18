Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,085.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.19.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

