Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.