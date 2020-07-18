Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 819 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 154.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Cfra increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

