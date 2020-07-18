Oppenheimer Increases Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $355.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.55.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average is $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

