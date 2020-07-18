Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $211.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

