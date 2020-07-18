Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

