Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.