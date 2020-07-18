Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.79 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

