Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

WFC opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

