North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.