Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $149.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.