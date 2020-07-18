Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

