Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

