Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Tobam lifted its position in Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,100 shares of company stock worth $5,733,035. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.