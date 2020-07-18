Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 165,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

