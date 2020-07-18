812 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VRTX opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.27.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
