812 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.