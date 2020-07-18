AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 697 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

