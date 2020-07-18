Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AKAM opened at $112.65 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

