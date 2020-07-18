Surevest LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Surevest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.