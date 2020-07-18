Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

