Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

CTVA opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

