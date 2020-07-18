Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 932.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5,014.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

