Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,878 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

