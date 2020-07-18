Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 251,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 121,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

