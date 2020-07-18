Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $176.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

