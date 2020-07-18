Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corteva Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Corteva Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris
Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris
Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,878 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,878 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc
Deere & Company Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Deere & Company Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Otis Worldwide
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Otis Worldwide


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report