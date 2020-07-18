Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

WM stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

