Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

