Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

