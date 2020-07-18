Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 822 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,105,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 653.2% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

