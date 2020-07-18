Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

