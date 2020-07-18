Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.